The Night Agent season 2 premiere date: A potential schedule?

What could a possible schedule be when it comes to The Night Agent season 2 over on Netflix? Of course, it is no secret we all want more! The first batch of episodes proved to be an instant success story at the streamer, and all current evidence suggests that more episodes are going to be coming at some point before the end of the year.

With all of this in mind, why not go ahead and talk rollout for a few minutes here? After all, it is essential that the powers-that-be figure out the right way to send these episodes out into the world, and it is far from a guarantee that they are going to repeat what they did in season 1. As a matter of fact, there is a good chance that we see something a little more similar to what we have with Bridgerton this season, where the episodes air in halves.

Provided that this happens, what could we be seeing for The Night Agent? A strong possibility here is that the first half of it streams in early November, whereas the second half comes your way in December. Splitting the show into halves may not be altogether-favorable for some viewers out there, but it does make a good bit of sense for the streaming service. It is a way to ensure that they keep subscribers around longer, and also to have their show in public conversation.

After all, you could argue that in some ways, the binge model is the biggest strength and also weakness of what Netflix does. While it does help to garner attention for their shows at first, often they vanish as soon as they appear. A show like The Night Agent could be savored more with spacing it out, thus allowing it to feel a little bit more like a continuous experience.

Of course, none of this is guaranteed — we would just advise you to pay attention for some of this over the next little while.

