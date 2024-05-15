Andor season 2 premiere date: May 2024 update

With us now into the month of May 2024, what more can we say about an Andor season 2? Obviously, we want the show back! It has been off the air for well over a year, and it is widely regarded as one of the best offerings of the entire Star Wars universe.

Unfortunately, it does still feel like the Diego Luna show is an eternity away. This was not a super-hot topic at the Disney upfronts yesterday, with the reason for that being that the major focus for the company right now is The Acolyte. Andor remains in post-production and while the original hope was to see it later this year, the industry strikes could be pushing it all the way back to 2025. A two-plus year wait between seasons is not ideal, but this is one of those shows where perfection should be the goal — or, at least close to it!

After all, remember that Andor season 2 is the final time that you are going to see anyone put their stamp on this character and this world for the foreseeable future, and it is being billed as the final one and it will give you all of the events leading up to Rogue One.

So, if we aren’t getting any news on the show this month, when will we get it? The closest answer we can share is later this year for an announcement — or, at least that’s smart. It makes some element of sense for the streaming service to start building up some measure of hype far in advance if they want this to be a success. Even if it is not a ratings machine like The Mandalorian, there is a dedicated Cassian Andor fanbase out there. These are also the people who could stick with your greater universe long-term.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

