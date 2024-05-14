Tomb Raider TV series coming to Prime Video; who will star?

Prime Video has finally confirmed the news that has long been discussed as of late — a Tomb Raider TV series is on the way! Amazon MGM Studios confirmed the news during their upfront presentation today, indicating that there is going to be some great stuff coming for fans of the TV franchise.

Oh, and this is not it — you are also going to be seeing Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) behind the scenes as a writer and executive producer. Here is some of what she had to say in a statement:

“If I could tell my teenage self this was happening I think she’d explode … Tomb Raider has been a huge part of my life and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators. Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats ‘n all.”

Meanwhile, Amazon MGM Studios head Jennifer Salke added the following:

“I’m so happy to announce that we have ordered the epic, globetrotting series Tomb Raider from the incredibly gifted Emmy-award winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge and the team at Crystal Dynamics. Fans and newcomers can look forward to exhilarating adventures that honor the legacy of this iconic character.”

Over the years there have been a number of notable actors and performers who have taken on the role of Lara; our sentiment is that more than likely, the streamer will seek out a reasonably big name. You want to attract viewers to the property, and we hope that the recent surge of quality video-game adaptations including Fallout signals that this will also be good. In the end, though, we’ll have to wait and see how all of this shakes out!

What do you think about a Tomb Raider TV series coming to Prime Video down the line?

Who do you want to see as Lara? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a ton of other updates still coming.

