The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 premiere date delayed

If you were hoping to see The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 on Prime Video at some point this year, we have bad news.

Today, TVLine confirmed that the latest chapter of the young-adult series is not going to be coming this summer — or the rest of 2024 in general. The plan instead is for the adaptation to launch at some point in 2025.

Is there still a silver lining to this news? You can argue so, mostly from the vantage point of episode count. The third season is actually going to have 11 episodes, which makes it three episodes longer than either season 1 or season 2. That of course means that the move triangle is probably going to be even more complicated than ever, not that this should come as all that much of a surprise. Wasn’t that naturally going to be the case the longer that a show like this lasts? At the very least, we tend to think so anyway.

It is of course far too early in the process now to start delivering major scoop on what lies ahead, but we do think the Jenny Han books will remain the blueprint and if there are changes here and there, they are made with pretty particular reasons in mind.

Is season 3 going to be the final one?

Well, conventional wisdom would say so, given that this season is going to chronicle the final book in the trilogy in We’ll Always Have Summer. Also, when you think about shows catered to characters around this age, there’s really only so much story you can tell before they head off to college or wherever else they could down the line.

Hopefully, more in the way of a specific season 3 premiere date is going to be coming out later this year.

