The Office reboot: Steve Carell on possible appearance

As many of you may be aware already, a reboot of The Office is officially coming! This time around, the series is going to stream on Peacock, and while it may not feature a bunch of familiar faces from the original, it is set in the same universe.

With that in mind, is there any chance at all that Steve Carell could appear as Michael Scott? Well, let’s just say that the actor is wasting no time answering that.

Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor made it clear that he has no plans to turn up, but he is still excited to see it:

“I will be watching but I will not be showing up. It’s just a new thing and there’s really no reason for my character [Michael Scott] to show up in something like that … But I’m excited about it, it sounds like a great conceit. I love the idea — I guess it’s set in a family newspaper company, and I worked with Domhnall Gleeson, who is one of the leads. I did The Patient with him and he’s an excellent actor and a super nice guy so I think it’ll be great.”

Carell was of course the star of the original show for many years before eventually departing. He did eventually come back for the series finale, but that was just a one-time appearance to give longtime fans closure on his character’s journey. In a way, we do have a lot of questions how Michael Scott would even function in 2024, given that there are parts of his character in the original that do not age well.

We do imagine still there’s a chance an OG cast member from The Office turns up in the revival, but we tend to think it will be a cameo as opposed to something permanent. Time will tell with that!

Who do you want to see in a reboot of The Office from the original show?

