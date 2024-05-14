Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 premiere date hopes at Fox

Following the season 2 finale tonight on Fox, do you want to get an Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 premiere date at Fox?

Let’s just go ahead and put it like this: We hope that you are okay waiting for a good while to see what lies ahead. The new season has been confirmed, but it not a part of the fall schedule. With that in mind, the earliest that you could theoretically see the next chapter of the show is moving into early 2025. The one advantage to this is obviously that the next season is going to air with fewer breaks in the action. Also, there’s a chance here to give the creative team plenty of time to figure out what’s next.

If there is one thing that we would put atop our own Alert: Missing Persons Unit wishlist, it is simply this — a chance to make the show as weird as humanly possible. Think about it like this — there are other missing-persons dramas out there and by virtue of that, we do think it’s important to do things that help you stand out! With the creative team that this show has, we do think there are opportunities aplenty to embrace it.

Also, isn’t this also a way to attract new viewers to the show? We certainly hope so! Given that Alert does need more people watchin to have a long-term future by our estimation, taking risks could be a good way to do that. Otherwise, you are just left with the audience that you have. You don’t want to lose those people, but growing a series is important! That is especially the case when you are Fox, a network that does need to still figure out its next course when it comes to scripted television. Its biggest hit in 9-1-1: Lone Star has not been on the air in a long time, and some numbers have sagged without it around.

What do you most want to see moving into an Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







