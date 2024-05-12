The Way Home season 3: Could Melissa Benoist appear?

Is there any chance at all that we get a Supergirl reunion on The Way Home season 3? If nothing else, it is fun to think about here!

After all, Chyler Leigh and Melissa Benoist developed a tight bond in their years working together on the CBS / CW show, and of course we’d love to see them have another scene together on-camera. Sure, Melissa has been rather busy on her new show The Girls on the Bus, but is there a chance that you could get her for a few days to make something happen?

Well, obviously nothing is confirmed, and there is no guarantee that this is ever going to happen. Speaking to TVLine, Chyler even had a suggestion for how her former co-star could appear:

“I think maybe a Lady of the Pond … She comes up, kind of levitating so it’s a little nod back to Supergirl. I could see her coming up and singing with her beautiful voice.

“I would love if she would be on the show. I miss her dearly.”

You can argue that there is an easy case for another Supergirl actress to appear on The Way Home at some point down the road. After all, Andrea Brooks (who played Eve) is a series regular on When Calls the Heart and is very much a part of the Hallmark family. With everyone else, it is really just about the right role coupled with finding a way for it to work out schedule-wise.

Our feeling is that season 3 of the time-travel drama will start filming a little later this year, and you better believe that there will be a lot of drama coming! After all, we now understand more of the rules behind the pond … and there is another time-traveler in the mix.

