MaryLand episode 3 spoilers: The finale already?

As you prepare to see MaryLand episode 3 on PBS next week, the biggest surprise of all may be this: The finale is almost here! How did we make it to this point so soon?

Ultimately, we are as surprised as anyone, but we remain very-much excited for how this story of siblings is going to go. The Isle of Man could be a central setting here, and hopefully, there are also going to be some hands. Given that this was billed from the start to be a miniseries, doesn’t there have to be? Otherwise, we tend to think that everyone will walk away from this feeling rather empty an who in the end wants that to happen?

Below, you can check out the full episode 3 synopsis with a few more details about what lies ahead:

Everything comes to a head as Richard and Jim arrive on the Isle of Man. Mary’s actions continue to have an impact on the entire family as they try to heal and reconnect.

There are viewers in the UK who have already had a chance to see how the story concluded, and we do think that it generated some good discussion back then. Now, it is of course our hope that it will do the same thing for viewers stateside as they start to unravel the mystery on this end. There are a lot of interesting things to discuss on this show when it comes to family, and that leads to a lot of important things to be explored.

Of course, on the other side of this we hope to see more of Suranne Jones on television sooner rather than later. Given her talent, how can we not want that, all things considered? While we wish a show like this had more episodes, it can be rather satisfying to have a defined beginning, middle, and end.

What do you most want to see moving into MaryLand episode 3?

Are you shocked that the show is already over? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, come back for other updates.

