Franklin season 1 episode 8 spoilers: The series finale

As you get prepared to see Franklin season 1 episode 8 on Apple TV+ next week, there is one thing that must be said first and foremost. This is the end of the road. From the very start the Michael Douglas series was meant to have a beginning, middle, and end.

There is something so interesting about the show, largely due to the way in which it was presented. For the first few episodes, we saw more of an international flair to Benjamin Franklin’s life. This is of course very-much different from where we are now, where we are getting a chance to see more of all the Founding Fathers in a way. This is a history that a lot of viewers are a little bit more familiar with, but at the same time, there may be a few different things that stand out about it from what you’ve seen before.

Below, you can see the full Franklin season 1 episode 8 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

Series Finale. The future of the United States is decided by six men in a room. Franklin and Temple face a changed world.

As for how much Franklin actually got to experience this “changed world,” it wasn’t for all that long. Just remember for a moment that he only lived until 1790, and the majority of his life has already been lived. He did still have an extraordinarily long life for someone who lived within this era, and we don’t think that we need to list out for you all of the accomplishments that he had. This show displayed some of them for you, but at the same time, this was never meant to be a biopic spanning the entire life of the historical figure. Instead, it was meant to capture a very particular moment that led to the next chapter of this country.

What do you most want to see moving into Franklin season 1 episode 8?

How do you think this season is going to end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

