Bridgerton season 3: Show EP on waiting for Benedict story

As the vast majority of Bridgerton fans out there more than likely know at this point, the bulk of season 3 is going to be about Penelope and Colin. For longtime fans of the show over the books, this is hardly a surprise.

However, for book readers, this may have been a little startling. Why? Well, sequentially the idea was for Benedict’s story to be next, and the producers are therefore moving out of order here. Now, there are some reasons why this is happening! You have probably heard one already: Since we’ve known Penelope and Colin for the past couple of years, it is easier to engage in their love story than any other in the history of the show.

However, there is an another reason why this all makes sense to everyone involved behind the scenes. Speaking to Shondaland, executive producer Jess Brownell indicates that a lot of it has to do with what Benedict’s story showcases, and a desire to really take some time with that character before reaching a certain conclusion:

For fans who know Benedict’s book, his story opens the world of the show in a big way. And that’s really exciting. But in season three, it felt too early to do that. So, people who’ve read the book will know what that means. Also, we were just excited to spend a little more time with Benedict before he settles down. He’s a very impulsive, passionate character, and we wanted to see where his impulses and passions would take him before we tell his happily ever after.

Rest assured, his story will get to be told provided that the series continues to be successful. We recognize that there is a season 4 coming, but Brownell and the rest of the producers are steering away from giving any major spoilers on that … at least for the time being.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

