Not Dead Yet canceled at ABC, no season 3 coming

After two seasons at ABC, it unfortunately does seem as though Not Dead Yet is heading out to the TV graveyard.

According to a report coming in from Deadline, the network has opted to not bring the Gina Rodriguez series back for more. It was considered to be a bubble series for a good while and yet, there was a sentiment that it had a reasonable chance at coming back. After all, it had a familiar star and also plenty of fans internally. There was legitimate potential here! This was not one of those shows that seemed at all to be destined for some faraway spot in a TV graveyard.

So why is it there now? Well, there is no denying that the ratings for the second season were down considerably from season 1, and the lack of momentum was clearly enough in order to make a lot of people worried. The DVR / streaming numbers were also apparently not good enough to compensate for the live ratings being what they were.

Unfortunately, the end of this show is just another reminder that trying to succeed with a comedy in this particular era of TV is especially difficult. Maybe there are so many different venues for entertainment out there these days, it does become harder for any individual one to stand out. As a result of this, a show like this does become very much a casualty, even if we wish that this was not the case.

Is there a chance that another network picks the comedy up for more?

Well the idea of this is fun, at the same time it also does feel reasonably unlikely. The biggest thing that appears to be holding it back at this point is that with the cancellation timed for when it was, a lot of other networks have their plans solidified for what the future holds.

What do you think about Not Dead Yet being canceled over at ABC?

