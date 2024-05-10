Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, May 10, 2024?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? You may know that more of the Max Thieriot series is coming … but when are you going to see it?

Well, without further ado, let’s go ahead and share where things stand — there is a new episode tonight! “No Future, No Consequences” is the penultimate one of the season, and it is going to build up into what we hope is going to be an exciting and pretty darn intense finale. We know that there is potential for twists and turns aplenty, but we think that moving into season 2 episode 9 in particular, you really should focus more on an enormous fire that could endanger everyone.

For some more details, just go ahead and check out the full Fire Country season 2 episode 9 synopsis below:

“No Future, No Consequences” – Station 42 and Three Rock battle a dangerous campaign fire where our heroes struggle with difficult decisions, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, May 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

So what else is coming in regards to Bode and Gabriela? Well, the photos for this episode do suggest that there’s going to be at least some sort of important conversation — but for now, that is really all that we have. Everyone else is going to be filled in later on down the road, including the finale. We know that entering that episode, we are at least going to see the Gabriela character planning for the ceremony. Whether or not it actually happens is the real mystery that is present here.

(Luckily, we at least know that a season 3 is coming, and you do not have to worry about that.)

