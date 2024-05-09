Next Level Chef season 4 premiere date hopes at Fox

Following the season 3 finale today at Fox, what more can we say when it comes to a Next Level Chef season 4? Is the series coming back?

Well, let’s start off here by noting that there is no reason to be concerned about this at all — the culinary competition is going to be returning for more! This is something that was first revealed a little while ago, so there has not exactly been a lot of suspense when it comes around to that.

Instead, let’s get more into the subject of when the series will come back. Our feeling is that Next Level Chef works best as a midseason or spring entry, and we hope that things are going to stay this way year in and year out. This is one of those shows where you could potentially over-saturate the market if you bring it back too often, especially when there are a number of other food-based competitions out there on TV.

With all of this in mind, our feeling is that come January or February, the series is going to return.

Will the show be any different moving forward?

Well, let’s just say that our answer to that is a little bit complicated, at least for the time being. We do think that on some level, there are going to be some things that will stay the same — as they should. However, we do think that there’s a good bit of value that comes with constantly finding new ways to shake up and reinvent the formula. After all, doing this is one of the ways that you continue to keep people talking, and 100% there is a little bit of value in working to do that. You want this show to have a dedicated audience of people who feel like it can be unpredictable! Meanwhile, you also want to keep some contestants on their toes as well.

What do you most want to see moving into a Next Level Chef season 4?

Do you think that there should be any new changes or tweaks to the competition? Share right now in the attached comments! There are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







