Loot season 2 episode 8 spoilers: A recruiting mission!

As you get prepared to see Loot season 2 episode 8 on Apple TV+ next week, what more can we really say about it?

Well, for starters, let’s begin with the fact that the title here is “Grace,” and you are going to see Molly take on a slightly different role: That of recruiter. What has made this show so fun over the past season and a half is that Maya Rudolph’s character is a fish out of water in the billionaire world … so how does she appeal to someone else with money? How crazy are things going to get? It feels like a fair estimation to answer that by just saying “very.”

To get a few more details now, go ahead and check out the full Loot season 2 episode 8 synopsis with some other details right now:

Sofia and Molly try to recruit another billionaire for their cause. Nicholas needs Howard’s help to prepare for a difficult audition.

If this isn’t enough Maya Rudolph for you…

Remember that she’s hosting this weekend’s Saturday Night Live! What has been so fun about watching her Apple show is getting to see her more in the spotlight after being best-known as a scene-stealer for much of her career in other things. Her impressions remain top-notch, but what makes her so great as Molly on Loot is her ability to be over-the-top and yet, also relatable at times. She can bridge between two different worlds as this character and make it incredibly easy for us to watch.

We wish we could say entering the final three episodes that we knew what the future would be; unfortunately, we aren’t that lucky. Typically, this is a streaming service that figures out a show’s future a couple of months after they release, and we tend to think that it is going to be the case here, as well.

