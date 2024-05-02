Law & Order season 23 episode 12 spoilers: The last before finale

As you get yourselves prepared in order to see Law & Order season 23 episode 12 next week on NBC, there is so much to prepare for.

So, where do we start off here? Well, we should go ahead and note that “No Good Deed” is the penultimate installment of the season. While this story may not necessarily be connected in the finale directly, it should at least set the table on some sort of emotional level. It’s going to contain complicated plots for both Shaw / Riley and Baxter / Price — if you do want to see a complicated court battle, let’s just say that this could fit the bill and then some.

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the full Law & Order season 23 episode 12 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

05/09/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Shaw and Riley investigate the death of a therapist with a long list of troubled clients. Baxter takes over Price’s chair when a disturbing connection to the defendant is discovered during the trial. TV-14

If you have not heard too much about the finale yet…

Let’s just say that the upcoming May 16 installment could be the best opportunity to learn about Baxter that we’ve had since he joined the show — yet, a lot of it is going to happen in a complicated way. His daughter could get mixed up in the case, and there could be some sweeping revelations that come as a result. Is there a cliffhanger? We have to think there’s a chance of that.

Here is the description for the final episode of the spring:

05/16/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a sports star is killed, Shaw and Riley suspect the shooter missed their intended target. Baxter’s daughter comes forward as a witness, but her public testimony could impact his re-election campaign with the confession of a family secret. TV-14

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

