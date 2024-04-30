Lopez vs. Lopez season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC?

Following the events of the Lopez vs. Lopez season 2 finale tonight, is there a chance that we are going to see a season 3?

We know that entering finales, it is often nice to have some sort of clarity on what the future holds — alas, that will not be happening here. NBC has yet to confirm things one way or another, but we do tend to think something will be made more clear by the time we get around to the middle of next month. It is easy to make a case both for and against this from a business point of view.

The reason why we could see the sitcom starring George and Mayan Lopez back is simple: NBC does still value half-hour comedies. Also, you could argue that it would pair nicely with another bubble show in Extended Family, in the event it also got renewed. These shows are also perfect stop-gaps at midseason if there is a vacant spot in the schedule, as they are not incredibly expensive and will have a certain number of viewers no matter what.

Unfortunately, the bad news here is that Lopez vs. Lopez is hardly some enormous hit. We are talking here about a show that, at least in terms of live numbers, drew only a 0.2 in the 18-49 demographic alongside 1.9 million viewers. These are not big decreases versus season 1, but they are decreases nonetheless. We tend to think the show’s future will be dictated in part by how it performs both in DVR figures as well as streaming. Every little part of this question matters, and we’ve certainly come to know that now more than ever at this point.

One thing that will always help this show out is simply that George Lopez is an actor with both a significant sitcom resume and global appeal — that can be hard to find in this genre.

