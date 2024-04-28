The Night Agent season 2 premiere date: Most likely months

What is the most likely time in which you are going to see The Night Agent season 2 premiere over on Netflix? Production is underway on the latest batch of episodes, and we know that the demand is there for so much more. This is a chance to see a lot more action, a few more twists, and also hopefully viewership that is just as strong as what we saw the first go-around.

Given that the streamer has already revealed that the second season is coming in 2024, let’s go to the question mentioned in the title: What are the most likely months for it? We do think, at least at present, that there are three different windows to look at here.

October – Obviously, this would be the most fun outcome for the show, but it would also take things progressing at a fairly rapid pace behind the scenes. Is the entirety of the season, or even a part of it, going to be ready at this point? That is definitely something worth wondering for the time being.

November – This may actually be the window that makes the most sense in a number of ways, thanks largely to the fact that so many other Netflix hits have aired around this time. If we were the streamer, we’d consider the week of Thanksgiving to be a great starting-off point for this show — and if this show doesn’t get that, we could see it going to Squid Game.

December – This is clearly the worst-case scenario, and we only think there are two reasons why this may happen. First, there are questions surrounding whether or not it will be ready to air before this. Also, Netflix may not want it streaming too closely to their other hits, which include the aforementioned Squid Game and the fourth season of Outer Banks.

What do you most want to see moving into The Night Agent season 2 on Netflix?

When do you think we’re going to be able to see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are so many more updates coming up.

