Mr. Bates vs. the Post Office season 2: Is it renewed?

In the wake of tonight’s big finale, is there a chance you will see a Mr. Bates vs. the Post Office season 2 down the road?

Well, let’s just start off here by saying the following: It makes sense to wonder about the future of just about any show out there, especially ones that end up being quite successful. A lot of series that are labeled as “limited” do end up coming back for more!

However, there is a difference between Mr. Bates vs. the Post Office and some of those shows. Not only is this a limited series, but it is based on a particular scandal. There is really no story left to tell after the finale and as a result of that, what you are seeing tonight is ultimately it and we’re going to be stuck waiting for a while to see if any other prominent British stories in their vein cross over to PBS. The good thing is that we do tend to believe that they will be eager to do that, as this network does as good of a job of acquiring said content as anyone out there. There are a lot of other stories out there that we tend to think American audiences will be eager to see, especially since there are a ton of true stories that a lot of American viewers simply are not aware of at all.

For now, let’s just be grateful that we got this show at all with its amazing cast, as we got a chance to both be entertained and learn something at the same time. After all, that’s not a combination that you really tend to get much of the time. That is especially true stateside when you consider for a moment that a lot of true stories that do get adapted are ones that a lot of viewers out there are already familiar with on a certain level.

