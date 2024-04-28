The Equalizer season 4 episode 8 spoilers: A look at ‘Condemned’

As you get prepared to see The Equalizer season 4 episode 8 on CBS next week, what stories are meant to stand out here?

Of course, there is quite a bit to get into here, but let’s begin by noting the following: There are only a few episodes to go this season. Luckily, we learned recently that a season 5 is coming, so you don’t have to worry about a cancellation here. Unfortunately, there is still a reason to worry about what’s ahead for some characters! This is a show that loves to through people in danger and for “Condemned,” those people could very well be Dante as well as Big Ben.

To get a few more details all about that and what else could be coming, be sure to check out the full The Equalizer season 4 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Condemned” – McCall races to help Dante and Big Ben (Danny Johnson) after they are ambushed by a group of suspicious attackers and a major family secret is revealed. Meanwhile, at a party celebrating 50 years of hip-hop, Aunt Vi tries to maintain her status as the reigning queen of the annual cobbler baking contest and Dee suspects a mutual friend may have stolen prize money, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, May 5 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

One of the things that this episode is doing well is quite similar to what we’ve seen with a lot of episodes as of late. Sure, you’ve got a lot of danger and relentless action over the course of the hour, but there’s also still going to be an effort to maintain that heart and relatability that you’ve come to care about over time. This is a show that still wants Robyn McCall to have both a superhero and secret identity.

What do you most want to see moving into The Equalizer season 4 episode 8?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

