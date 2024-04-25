Big Brother Canada 12 spoilers: Who won HoH, final five?

Who won the final five Head of Household on Big Brother Canada 12? The latest Digital Daily this morning gave us the info.

In advance of what happened with the competition, here’s a reminder that as outgoing HoH from the Double Eviction, Victoria could note compete in it. With that in mind, this was a showdown between Bayleigh, Lexus, Todd, and Anthony for the power. The situation here was interesting in that Lexus and Anthony could be seen as one side, whereas Bayleigh and Todd were on the other. Ultimately, there is a chance for chaos no matter who wins based on the scenarios. If Anthony wins and nominates Bayleigh and Todd, for example, Spicy Vee could win Veto, take down one of them, and force Lexus to go up on the block. Anything could happen!

So, what actually did? Well, Anthony did end up getting his second Head of Household of the season and with that, we are in a spot where he is close to making it to two straight finales without ever being on the block. It’s a pretty incredible feat and it speaks to his strength in the game.

For now, our expectation at the moment is that we will see Todd and Bayleigh on the block, with Spicy being an easy replacement nominee depending on what happens during the Veto. The aforementioned scenario with Victoria winning could end up transpiring and because of that, this could be a pretty crazy week.

At this point in the game, we really just wonder how silly some of the newbies feel about the idea of keeping the veteran players around for as long as they have, all things considered. This was inevitable from the moment that the returnees were announced, largely because this is the way this franchise often ends up working.

What did you expect to see from the Head of Household winner today in Big Brother Canada 12?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates ahead that we don’t want you missing.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







