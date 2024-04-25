Is 9-1-1, Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, 4/25?

Is 9-1-1 new tonight over on ABC? What can we also say about the future of Grey’s Anatomy and its spin-off Station 19? Well, we know that there’s a lot to be discussed about all three shows over the course of the next few weeks.

Where do things stand tonight, though? Well, let’s just go ahead and share some of the bad news here — there are no new episodes of any of these shows tonight! Luckily, though, we are near the end of the break — there are new installments in one week’s time, and there is a lot of great stuff coming down the road here, as well. All of these shows are effectively at the halfway point, and there are five more stories for each of them.

To better set the stage across the board, we suggest that you check out the synopses below…

9-1-1 season 7 episode 6, “There Goes the Groom” – After years of anticipation, Maddie and Chimney’s long-awaited wedding day arrives. However, when the groom mysteriously vanishes, the 118 races against time to ensure he doesn’t miss the most crucial day of his life.

Of the episodes airing tonight, this is probably the most notable just because we’ve heard so many teases already about this wedding — we’re sure there will be some romance, but remember what kind of show this is! Things will be messy at times and you just have to be prepared.

Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 6, “The Marathon Continues” – Mika and Teddy receive a patient from a nearby penitentiary. Catherine pushes back on Link and Monica’s treatment plan for a VIP. Bailey tries to integrate wellness into the residency program.

Station 19 season 7 episode 6, “With So Little To Be Sure Of” – With both Vic’s job and Crisis One in jeopardy, a flashback shows how the program has changed the lives of the team and the local community. Meanwhile, Ben keeps a secret from Bailey.

