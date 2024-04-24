The Curse season 2: Nathan Fielder, Emma Stone on possibility

Following the absolutely bonkers ending to The Curse season 1 on Showtime, it would be easy to say that there would not be any more.

However, could something still be conjured up? Well, here is the thing — it doesn’t feel like something that you can totally rule out 100%. Why? It’s all based on what Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder are saying now. (Warning: There are spoilers ahead from the show’s season 1 finale.)

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stone made it clear that there “could be” another chapter of the genre-building show. Meanwhile, Fielder added the following:

There definitely could be. From the start, we had it mapped out beyond the first season.

Fielder declined to mention how Asher could be involved in a possible season 2 — which makes sense, given that the character literally ascended into space in the final minutes. Was this all a dream, or so bizarre that we’re meant to just forget it ever happened? Given the absurdity of this world, it is also possible that Nathan could end up playing a different character altogether … or not even appear on-screen at all.

The biggest issue at present in there being another season of The Curse is simply the fact that everyone involved has a lot of other things going on. Stone is coming off of an Oscar win for Poor Things, whereas executive producer Benny Safdie seems to have a near-constant run of projects.

As for Fielder … who wants to assume with him, right? This was his first real acting project, and he could go back to this or go back to bizarre surrealist programming like The Proposal. His work is always going to be polarizing, and that may not change no matter what happens down the line.

Would you watch The Curse season 2, should it ever happen?

What would the story be? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

