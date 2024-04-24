Is Abbott Elementary new tonight on ABC, season 3 episode 11?

Is Abbott Elementary new tonight on ABC? This is obviously one of those shows that you wish there was a chance to see every week!

Unfortunately, reality can be disappointing, and we absolutely think that this is the case here. There is no installment tonight, and the plan here is for it to be coming back in one week’s time. There are still several to go this season, so there is no real shortage of other stories to be excited about. There’s going to be some romance within some of them, plus a book club meeting, a major holiday, and more … and that’s just within the first two episodes in May!

To get some more details about the upcoming May 1 and May 8 installments, all you have to do is look below…

Season 3 episode 11, “Double Date” – Two teachers head out on a double date, but when they run into familiar bar patrons, it proves to be an unfortunate distraction. At Ava’s first book club meeting, the group ends up in a debate over who would be the best post-apocalyptic leader.

Season 3 episode 12, “Mother’s Day” – Barbara invites Gregory to her family’s Mother’s Day brunch. Jacob scrambles to figure out how to organize a school field trip.

Given that Abbott Elementary has already been renewed for a season 4, there is nothing to worry about when it comes to the future there. Instead, you simply have the luxury of kicking back, relaxing, and enjoying all sorts of humor the rest of the way here. Also, who knows? There could be a few developments with some of the characters that take you by surprise! Isn’t that something that you really should want for a show that is this deep into its run? You want to find comfort in the characters for sure, but also still a feeling that things could be a little unpredictable as well.

