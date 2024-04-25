Big Brother Canada 12 spoilers: Live Double Eviction updates!

As many of you know, tonight’s Big Brother Canada 12 episode is the epic Double Eviction! We are prepared for a lot of strategy and drama — and we’d love nothing more than for there to be some sort of big move.

So is that actually going to happen? Well, that’s a totally different story, and not something that we are particularly confident in at present. As smart as it would be to get either Anthony or Victoria out of the game tonight, how can you be confident in that happening? What has transpired to date to make it feel like something like this could transpire? Both of these vets have insulated themselves well and made multiple other players think that they are going to the final two with them.

Remember that over the course of the night you will have multiple competitions, a little game-talk, and of course two players sent off to jury. By the end of it all, we’ll be set with the final five, and probably have a little bit of a better idea as to how things are ultimately going to end up — and yes, it’s 100% fair to say we’re a little bit excited about that.

This article will be your source of updates during the show, so be sure to refresh the page throughout!

First Eviction – It was Avery who left, and everyone voted to send her out other than Victoria. Our feeling at the moment is that this was a move by Spicy to secure a jury vote.

HoH – Victoria won her third this season! She nominated Tola and Lexus.

Veto – Todd won it for the second straight comp! He did not use it.

The eviction vote – Well, let’s just say that we’ve come to the end of the road for Tola. We saw this coming for a while.

Related – Get some more news on Big Brother Canada 12 now, including other updates from the Digital Dailies

What did you think would happen during tonight’s Big Brother Canada 12 eviction show?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some additional updates moving forward.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







