Is Will Trent new tonight on ABC, April 23, 2024?

Is Will Trent new tonight on ABC? Given the recent hiatus for the crime drama, we absolutely understand wanting more. Of course, the challenge here is simply determining when we’re going to actually get more of it down the road.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in with the bad news — the show is off again tonight. At least it’s the last week of the hiatus, right? That’s something to look forward to! There is going to be another installment set for April 30, and then also one after that, as well. Go ahead and consider this a rather great way to build into what we’re going to be seeing within the home stretch of this short (but impactful) ten-episode season.

To better set the stage for what you are going to see, we suggest that you check out the synopses for the next two Will Trent episodes below…

Season 2 episode 7, “Have You Never Been to a Wedding?” – Will accompanies Faith to a wedding alongside her son Jeremy, which becomes far from celebratory when a body and a group of gunmen are found in the venue’s basement. Meanwhile, Angie and Ormewood grow wary of Crystal’s behavior at work.

Season 2 episode 8, “Why Is Jack’s Arm Bleeding” – After discovering the body of a missing girl 13 years later, Will and Faith reopen the case leading to Will experiencing frequent flashbacks as they uncover the truth. Meanwhile, Angie and Ormewood investigate the death of a veteran.

When will we learn about the finale?

Hopefully before too long! Given that there is already a season 3 renewal confirmed over at ABC, we are at least in a situation where we don’t have to worry too much about that. Instead, we can simply enjoy the story that is directly ahead of us and there is a certain luxury to that.

