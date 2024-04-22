Bob Hearts Abishola season 5 episode 12: Last before series finale

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see Bob Hearts Abishola season 5 episode 12, one that will be important for a few reasons. For starters, a wedding will be at the center of the story! Anytime you see that within the framework of a show, you know that it’s going to be pretty darn spectacular.

Also, know this: We are looking towards the penultimate episode of the entire series. In a few ways, this story could feel like a finale within itself, given that early details about the final episode in May suggest that there is a big time jump ahead. This could be the last Bob Hearts Abishola story that we get within this particular setting.

For a few more details, go ahead and check out the full season 5 episode 12 synopsis below:

“Olu! I Popped!” Bob and Abishola plan a trip to Las Vegas for Kemi’s wedding and Kemi and Chukwuemeka get into an argument over his mother, on the CBS Original series BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA, Monday, April 29 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The fact that the series finale does contain a time jump makes us feel pretty confident in our belief that the writers aren’t looking for a revival. This is it and by virtue of that, this entire story will have a clear beginning, middle, and end. For us personally, there is something invigorating about that. This show has allowed you to feel a lot of different emotions but in the end, we think it’s all about love. If you put yourself out there and hope for the best from the world, some good things can eventually find you — but you still have to put in the work.

