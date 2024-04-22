That 90’s Show season 2 premiere date: Where is it on Netflix?

What is going on when it comes to That 90’s Show season 2 over on Netflix? At this point, it feels like a pretty fair question.

Think about it like this — it’s been a good fifteen months between the end of last season and where things are now. That is a long wait for a comedy like this, and you have to imagine that we’re about to be on the other side of it soon, right?

Well, here is what we can say for the time being — it does appear as though That 90’s Show is still set to be coming back on the air this summer, and that means an announcement in regards to a premiere date should be fairly imminent. Netflix may not feel the pressure to reveal something as early as they do some of their big-budget dramas, largely due to the fact some of those require a lot more promotion.

With this particular show, though, it has a smaller budget but also still huge aspirations. The show has also been in a complicated place from the start, largely due to the idea that it wants to rely on nostalgia for its success. Yet, at the same time it also has to move forward. We imagine that there are going to be fewer cameos in general in season 2, mostly because the next generation of teens in Point Place are going to be key to the long-term future here. If viewers get invested in them, there is a chance that the show could have a larger future.

Otherwise, there is a chance that things could flame out here reasonably fast, as we have seen in the past with other revivals. Fuller House is probably the best-case scenario for a show like this when it comes to longevity, but it did have an advantage and a more consistent presence from a few different actors.

What do you most want to see moving into That 90’s Show season 2 whenever it arrives at Netflix?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a ton of other updates coming.

