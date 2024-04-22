Big Brother Canada 12 spoilers: Final 7 nominations

We knew entering tonight’s Big Brother Canada 12 house a good bit of what we were going to see. Yet, there was still room for surprises!

As the episode confirmed further, Tola won Head of Household at the start of the episode. He made it pretty clear early on in the episode that his goal was to nominate Bayleigh and Avery, with the target being the latter.

Where things got a bit more interesting was when Anthony worked some of his trademark magic on Tola, making him feel more and more like the idea plan was to consider Spicy as a replacement over Todd depending on what happened with the Veto. He indicated that it was not necessarily his plan to get Victoria out this week; however, he needed the notion of her as a threat to start being in players’ heads since she is not an easy person to take out. She’s an incredible social player with a lot of friends in the game! Anthony is threatened by her and for good reason, since she could get a lot of votes at the end of the season.

There is a chance that for this week, a lot of this could end up being irrelevant. Yet, we do think that the strategy session from Kevin (a part of a reward) could end up being valuable in its own way.

