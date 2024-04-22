Parish season 1 episode 5 spoilers: The last before finale

Next week on Parish season 1 episode 5, you are going to see a story that is 100% pivotal in so many different ways.

So, where do we start here? Well, let’s just go ahead and note that we are almost at the end of the story! There are only two episodes left, and whatever happens on “Kumba” come April 28 is going to carry over to the finale. That means that there will perhaps be more danger around Gray than ever before, and it is something that could put his family into even greater danger.

Want to learn more about what lies ahead here? Then go ahead and check out the full Parish season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

Gray and his family face a terrible new normal and reckon with past trauma; Horse singles out the enemy within while expanding his business, and makes Gray an offer he can’t refuse.

What will this offer be? Even if he can’t refuse it, does that mean that it’s good for him at all? That is one of these questions that at least for now, you do have to wonder — and it is a big part of what makes this story entertaining and high-stakes. There are so many moral quagmires and difficult decisions that have to be made!

Beyond the story at present, the only other question we’re left to wonder here is just what’s going to happen when it comes to the long-term future here. Is there a chance at a season 2? As of right now, the thing we’re the most concerned about is that the Giancarlo Esposito series is going a bit too under-the-radar right now. In general, this is something that the network has to figure out — how can you garner more attention around shows that are not a part of a franchise? We do recognize that this is a challenge, after all…

What do you most want to see moving into Parish season 1 episode 5 on AMC net week?

How do you think this will build into the finale? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

