Outer Banks season 4 premiere date: The best-case scenario

At this point, what is the best thing you can really hope for when it comes to an Outer Banks season 4 premiere date Netflix?

We’d go ahead and tell you that this show is greatly anticipated and yet, there’s a good chance that you know that already. This is one of the most-important series that the streamer has, as it features a great cast and a premise that really immerses you in the world. We know already that Madelyn Cline and the rest of the cast have been filming for months now, and the show is much closer to the end of production than the beginning. Everyone is now back in America after some time shooting in Morocco, and most indications suggest that they will wrap at some point moving into next month.

Now, let’s get back to discussing premiere dates! Based on the info we’ve got right now for the show, the best-case scenario is that we’re going to see it ultimately air when we get around to September. It is hard to imagine the episodes being ready to go before then, and we don’t think that Netflix is going to rush them just for the sake of doing so. The series has already been delayed due to the strike of last year, and we don’t think that they will want to hold out on viewers too much longer than that. It’s already been confirmed that Outer Banks will be airing at some point this year, so it is really just a measure of when we are talking about!

Obviously, the worst-case scenario is that you dive back into this world in December, but we are pretty hopeful the series will return before then. The only reason to wait that long is in the event that there’s just a lot of content set for Netflix in the months before that, and the streamer is just waiting for a spot on the schedule.

What do you most want to see moving into Outer Banks season 4, no matter when it premieres?

What do you want to see with the story? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

