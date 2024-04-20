The Amazing Race 36 episode 7 video: Drumming, or singing?

Next week The Amazing Race 36 is going to be heading off to Uruguay for episode 7 — so what awaits a lot of the teams here?

Well, let’s start off by noting that based on the info we’ve seen here so far, this is going to be one of those legs that is really about versatility more so than anything else. The teams that do the best here are going to be the ones who manage to take on the wide array of challenges thrown at them without fail.

If you head over to the link here, you can see some of what we’re talking about here with a pair of sneak peeks that are all about the challenges. In one of them, you see Ricky & Cesar and Juan & Shane taking part in what seems to be some sort of metal-working roadblock. This is really about following instruction and attention to detail. We imagine that having a little bit of experience in a situation like this is helpful. However, at the same time we also don’t think it is essential to doing well here — this is a show that tends to give you what you need in order to succeed. You just need to be able to properly understand the challenge and then deliver on it.

Meanwhile, there is also a Detour coming up that is somewhat musical in nature, one that features either drumming or singing. We should note that Ricky & Cesar seem to be eager to take part in both the singing and the costumes that come along with it — and why wouldn’t they, all things considered? These are the sort of things that you only get a chance to do as a part of the race. Amber & Vinny, meanwhile, seem to be going the other route with the drums.

Based on what we’ve seen from this episode, more Amber / Vinny squabbles are 100% coming, and we do think that these could spell some problems for the team eventually.

