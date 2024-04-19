Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere date: Best-case scenario

When exactly are we going to see Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere over on Starz? Absolutely, this is something we want more info about … but when will we actually learn more?

Well, the first thing that we should go ahead and not here is quite simple: Production remains ongoing for the Joseph Sikora series. It’s been moving along at a steady pace for a good while, and while we’d love to say that it could return this fall, it’s hard to be super-optimistic about a September or October start.

What’s the reason for that? It’s pretty simple: Starz has been notorious for the past 18 months for waiting forever to get out new episodes of popular shows. Even if you want to see something out there sooner rather than later, they feel utterly no reason to rush things along. It’s why we tend to think that the best-case scenario right now is that we see the third season arrive when we get around to November and if it comes out before that, it would be a pleasant surprise.

Realistically, though, don’t have your jaw on the ground if we end up waiting until January to see the third season. It once again comes down to when Starz wants to put the show on the air — will they want it out there at the same time as another hit in Outlander, which is 100% coming out in November? There is nothing stopping them from airing the two shows concurrently, but they may want to stretch out some of their hits as long as possible.

For now, the biggest thing that we can really say here is that the second season of Force was something special, especially that shocking end that pertained to Mireya, Miguel, and of course Tommy Egan. We’d love nothing more than to see that momentum going to go strong for quite some time.

