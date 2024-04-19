So Help Me Todd canceled; no season 3 coming at CBS

Just a matter of weeks before its season 2 finale, it looks like it will be case closed for So Help Me Todd. CBS has canceled the legal dramedy starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin, meaning the upcoming finale (cliffhanger included) will serve as a series finale.

Why end the show here? Ultimately, it feels like it is largely a victim of the network’s overall success, given that the ratings for the second season were not altogether different from what we saw during the first one, at least once you factor DVR numbers into the equation. This is easily a show that could have been brought back for more but unfortunately, that did not turn out to be the case. It just so happened to be one of the least-watched hour-long series that CBS has and clearly, they think that they can do better elsewhere.

Is there any chance at all that So Help Me Todd finds a new home elsewhere? We’ve learned never time to not rule anything out. Paramount+ is somewhat intriguing as a streaming home; earlier this week, we posited the idea of a revival over on ABC, where it could air alongside a show in Will Trent that has some tonal similarities. However, in the end a lot of this feels like a longshot just because of a lot of the conversations that would need to happen. It may be possible, but we also tend to think it’s better to not get your hopes sky-high.

For now, let’s just lament the fact that this show really had the makings of being an underrated gem for years to come — it proved to be consistently funny and also had characters who were relatable and instantly endearing to a lot of viewers out there. It almost felt like one of those classic blue-sky USA shows from the mid-2000’s, and we still do want to believe that there is a market for these sort of programs out there.

