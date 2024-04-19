The Office reboot casts The White Lotus, Star Wars actors

The first casting news has come out for the much-discussed reboot of The Office, which comes from Greg Daniels of the original US show and Michael Kornan of Nathan For You fame. While we still can’t tell you where the show will be set or even whether or not NBC will air it, there’s still a new-found reason for excitement.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Sabrina Impacciatore of The House Lotus season 2 and Domhnall Gleeson, known for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and a number of other projects, have both been brought on board the series. The exact nature of their roles remain to be seen, but these are two fairly notable actors who prove further that Daniels is committed to making this new version work.

For those who have not heard, the idea appears to be to set the new Office within the same world as the Steve Carell – Rainn Wilson version, but at a different office with a number of unique characters. We suppose that it’s possible a familiar face or two could come back, but that does not appear to be the top priority at present.

Given that NBC aired the original show and Peacock serves as its exclusive streaming home these days, we tend to think that they will be the frontrunners for the new iteration, as well. With that being said, it does not seem like anyone is rushing this. The aforementioned THR report notes actors are being reached out to for availabilities for the second half of this year, which suggests that this may not be made in a typical sort of pilot timeline. We wonder if it is well-received enough, whether or not it would be a midseason entry on NBC early next year. There’s a lot we still have to know here.

Is a new version of The Office necessary? Hardly, but given Daniels’ talent, it is at least worth some consideration at present.

