Mary & George episode 4 spoilers: A trip to Scotland

Next week on Starz, you are going to have a chance to see Mary & George episode 4 arrive, one that is titled “The Wolf & the Lamb.” So what are we looking at here?

Well, maybe on one level this is a story all about a predator and its prey. We recognize already what a big part of the story is about here — the title characters setting off on a quest of manipulation. Of course, you never know when the plan is going to fall apart … so could that happen when some of these characters head off to Scotland? There is a genuine fear about that, at least for the time being. We just hope you’re prepared for a lot of drama that could be coming up here in the relatively near future.

Below, you can check out the full Mary & George episode 4 synopsis with more on what lies ahead:

George faces a daunting trip to Scotland with an erratic and closed off King James. Elsewhere, Mary attempts to enforce the marriage of John and Frances, but a fired-up Lady Hatton stands in her way.

An important thing to note

For those who are unaware here, there are seven episodes that comprise the first season — with that in mind, we are already at the halfway point! Things are only going to get crazier from here on out, and they almost have to ensure that the tension is only going to ramp up and get crazier and crazier as time goes along. We have a lot of faith in the end result, though, and that is largely because the folks at Starz have a pretty stellar reputation when it comes to paying off these historical dramas. Why would we start to have some inordinate amount of fear over what they are doing now?

