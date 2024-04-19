BMF season 3 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

As you prepare to see BMF season 3 episode 9 on Starz next week, there’s a lot to prepare for here! This is the penultimate story of the season. So, what lies ahead here?

Well, the title here is “Death Trap.” That’s not exactly encouraging, is it? This is an episode where a lot of totally-insane stuff is going to go down, and the globetrotting nature of this season is going to continue. We’ve seen Meech and Terry all across the country in the hopes of trying to expand their business, and it does also feel quite fair to say the results have been mixed. Sure, they’ve been able to get some of what they want out of it, but they’ve also found themselves in more danger than ever before. You’ll absolutely see that play out here, as the two are arguably going to find themselves in an even worse position than we’ve seen in quite some time. (That’s 100% saying something.)

Below, you can check out the full BMF season 3 episode 9 synopsis with other updates on what lies ahead:

Meech and Terry travel to Miami together to meet with a mechanic known as Francois to expand and to build business for BMF. Surprisingly, Glock and the MK’s are there to welcome the Flenory brothers in true Miami fashion, yet despite the interference the brothers escape determined to accomplish the American Dream.

The good news here is that there is a season 4 of BMF on the way, and you don’t have to worry too much about that. There are still a lot of fireworks that you can expect before we get there, and there is one other thing we should go ahead and say now: The finale is set for May 10. Basically, there’s going to be a small break between episode 9 and the end of the season.

