The Orville season 4: More evidence of a renewal?

Has The Orville been officially renewed for a season 4 at Hulu? Not necessarily but at the same time, there are some pretty clear signs!

For weeks now, we’ve been hearing assorted rumors that the Seth MacFarlane-created sci-fi show (one of the most underrated on all of TV) would be coming back for another season. However, this week we have the best evidence that we’ve had to date — and courtesy of Seth himself.

In a new interview with The Mike Henry Show (watch at around the 17:30 mark), the actor/director/creator talks about The Orville as a “passion project.” At first, he speaks about it in past tense; however, he then corrects himself and notes that “there will be more.”

So is it possible that Seth is still speaking from a place of ultimate optimism, and that nothing is official? In theory sure, but we like to think that something has been figured out. What that is remains to be seen. It could be another full season, a series of movies, or something else.

We know that one of the biggest challenges for renewing The Orville from the start has been finding a way to meet the budgetary demands for a show with this much ambition. Remember that the special effects are expensive, and that’s without mentioning everything from the large cast to all the makeup/prosthetics and then the full orchestra that goes along with all of that. Another challenge is getting everyone on the same page schedule-wise. Luckily, a lot of the cast are people Seth has worked with on a number of projects, and while he himself may be busy, he no longer runs Family Guy on a day-to-day basis and a season 2 for Ted at Peacock has yet to be confirmed.

For now, let’s continue to hope for the best here — but at least there’s an extra spring in our step than what there was before.

Do you think that The Orville has been quietly renewed already for a season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates on the way.

