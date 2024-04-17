Fire Country season 2 episode 9 spoilers: Decision time?

For those unaware Fire Country season 2 episode 9 is coming to CBS on May 10 — we have a little ways to go until we check it out.

With that being said, it is already clear that there’s a ton of stuff to be excited about from start to finish here! This is the penultimate episode of the show, and there’s already a photo out there showing Bode and Gabriela having some sort of critical conversation. We know that he still loves her, and we certainly think that on some level, she may have some buried feelings of her own. We’ll have to wait and see on that.

For now, what we can tease is that there are some “difficult decisions” coming — oh, and of course there will also be a lot of danger. Just look at the full Fire Country season 2 episode 9 synopsis below:

“No Future, No Consequences” – Station 42 and Three Rock battle a dangerous campaign fire where our heroes struggle with difficult decisions, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, May 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Don’t be shocked if this episode ends in some sort of jaw-dropping cliffhanger in order to set the stage for what is next. We know that Fire Country is the sort of show that loves this, so why wouldn’t they try to build up momentum? There’s nothing in here about Gabriela’s wedding at all so if she is still looking to have a ceremony, that could be in the finale … unless Bode figures out some sort of way in order to stop it. (We do think that he should let her be happy, but it’s okay for him to speak out and say what he wants, as well — she could end up wanting the same thing!)

