All American season 6 episode 4 spoilers: A hangover?

Next week on The CW, you are going to have a chance to see All American season 6 episode 4. What more can we say right now?

Well, first and foremost, we should go ahead and note that “Black Out” is going to be one of those stories that draws inspiration from a number of places. Sure, The Hangover may be one of them, but we also don’t want to sit here and pretend like this is the only form of entertainment to tell a story about a drunken night of debauchery. Within this show, you are effectively going to learn more all about what happens after the fact — did anything terrible happen, or is just a bunch of messiness? That remains to be seen.

For now, what we can at least do is share the full All American season 6 episode 4 synopsis with more on what’s ahead:

After celebrating his 21st birthday, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) enlists Coop’s (Bre-Z) help to figure out what happened at his party the night before. Elsewhere, Olivia (Samantha Logan) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) reminisce about their childhood with Billy, and Asher (Cody Christian) deals with the fallout of a tough decision he’s made (#604). Greta Onieogou, Karimah Westbrook and Chelsea Tavares also star. The episode was directed by Ryan Zaragoza and written by Mike Herro & David Strauss. Original airdate 4/22/2024.

The #1 thing that we should really throw in as a reminder here is that we’re dealing with a world for Spencer where he will be scrutinized for every single thing he does and says — one mistake could cost him millions depending on where he stands as an NFL Draft prospect. It’s a lot for any young person who is simultaneously trying to balance out a number of other things at the same time, but that’s a part of what makes the show compelling.

What do you most want to see moving into All American season 6 episode 4 on The CW?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







