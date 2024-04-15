Is Siesta Key canceled at MTV? The latest

Has Siesta Key officially made it to the sunset over at MTV? There is quite a bit that is worth getting into here.

With that in mind, let’s just take a moment to look at the reporting that is currently out there. According to a report from TMZ, the network has suspended production on the long-running Florida-set reality show and at the time of this writing, there is no clear indication as to when it will be premiering.

So does this mean that the series is officially done? Well, it’s complicated. The site notes that technically, the show has not been canceled, but the version that we’ve come to know over time seems to be done. That means that if it comes back, it could be a new iteration with a different cast or some sort of modifies way in which people are spotlighted.

At this point, though, it is hard to be surprised by the news. It has been a few years since Siesta Key really stood out among the reality shows that are currently on TV. Also, most in this genre have a reasonably short shelf life. Jersey Shore has really proven to be the exception more than the rule, and we think that a lot of that is due simply to the emphasis of comedy there mixed in with some of the drama. With more drama-focused reality shows, things can grow a bit stale easier just because there are only so many different dynamics that are thrown into the mix.

Odds are, we won’t hear anything more about the future of this show for several months — if not ever. MTV is still in a difficult spot amidst the streaming era, one where they do have to find the few venues and places in order to secure some measure of relevance. Doing this much of the time is so much easier said than done.

What do you think about Siesta Key being canceled over at MTV?

