Parish episode 4 spoilers: Gray’s big choice

As some of you may be aware, Parish episode 4 is going to be coming onto AMC next week — so what other good things are coming around the bend?

Well, the first thing that we absolutely should note here is quite simple: There is potential for some incredible stuff over the course of this episode. The stakes are higher than ever for Gray, and mostly because he is going to be forced into making some incredibly hard choices. That’s horrible, of course, for Giancarlo Esposito’s character — but also probably pretty great for a lot of us watching at home.

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the full Parish episode 4 synopsis below right now:

When Anton, an old colleague, learns Gray is working with the Tongais, he forces Gray to choose: his family or Horse; Rose and Makayla work together to survive; Horse searches for a traitor.

Is it crazy to anyone else right now to imagine that we’re at the halfway point of the season? The story has already moved so fast and to think, there is certainly room for a lot of other twists and turns coming at the same exact time. We just hope that you’re ready for that, and also for a few other people from Gray’s past coming into the fray. The more that we see of that, the better off we think that the story is going to personally be.

Is it too much to want a season 2 renewal already? Sure, you can argue that it is probably a big premature. However, at the same time it doesn’t feel like this is one of those stories that needs to have a defined ending soon. There is still room for us to get a lot of exciting stuff, and we just hope that you’re ready…

What do you most want to see moving into Parish episode 4?

Do you have any particular expectations for what lies ahead? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way that we don’t want you to miss.

