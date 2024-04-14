Is Tracker new tonight on CBS, delayed by Masters?

Is Tracker new tonight on CBS? You may have seen some promos hyping up the Justin Hartley show’s return … so what’s going on with it?

Well, for now let’s just say that this is a somewhat difficult question to answer. The plan is for the show to 100% be back on the air tonight, but there’s a certain amount of flexibility when it comes to when, precisely, it will be on the air.

Technically, the plan is for season 1 episode 8 to arrive at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time (a special spot), but we expect for it to run a little bit late. Why? Tonight is the conclusion to the Masters and historically, the golf tournament does tend to run a little bit longer than expected. Once there is an exact start time known, we will have it for you here.

Now, why not set the stage further for what is coming? Go ahead and check out the full synopsis for this episode below:

“Camden” – Colter tracks down a dockworker who went missing two weeks before his wedding following a confrontation with his past, on the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, April 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

No matter what happens within this episode, it is our belief that there’s going to be a lot of action — and also some genuine mystery. Right before a wedding is the last time that you would tend to expect someone to go missing. With that in mind, it is pretty fair to assume that there are some nefarious acts at work. How else can you really describe some of what’s happening here?

In the end, let’s just hope that the remainder of the season lives up to the first part — we know a season 2 is coming already, so you don’t have to worry about that.

What do you most want to see on Tracker as we move further into the future?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







