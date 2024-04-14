This Town season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Last before finale

As you prepare to see This Town season 1 episode 5 over on BBC One next week, there is so much to prepare to see!

Where do we start? Well, the most logical place is noting that this is going to be the penultimate episode of the season! Whatever happens is almost sure to carry over to the finale, one that we anticipate is going to be emotional in its own right. That’s when the band tries their best to get out on stage and give their all into a performance … but will something tear them apart before it even happens? These are the risks that are very much present at this particular moment in time.

We don’t want to get TOO far ahead of ourselves here, though, so let’s just look towards next week. Go ahead and check out the full This Town season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

Dante seeks out new experiences to fuel his songwriting, embracing danger as he exposes himself to feelings and risks. Eamonn threatens to drag Bardon back into his dark world.

In general, we tend to think that this is going to be a story that delivers a lot of big emotional moments, as it exposes both the highs and the lows of the creative process. There are a great many trappings that can come along with searching for the next big creative pursuit, and absolutely we expect that some will be exposed here. Our advice is simple: Just be prepared for something that could shatter Dante’s world. If it does not happen, then just go ahead and consider him rather lucky.

No matter what happens within here, we do ultimately feel confident that things are going to directly carry over to the finale. It’s too hard to think anything otherwise. We’re certainly happy right now to just appreciate the show as a deep dive into the world of music, and also a particular period of history.

