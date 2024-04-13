American Idol season 23: Could Jennifer Lopez return?

It has been confirmed already that American Idol season 22 is going to be the last one for Katy Perry as a judge — at least for now. This is enough to raise another question here: Is there a chance that Jennifer Lopez could return to replace her?

Well, the most important thing to note here is that the ABC singing competition will almost certainly be star-hunting when it comes to the next person on the panel. Also, it makes some sense that J.Lo would be the top choice for the spot. Just remember that she is extremely popular, for starters, all over the world, and she also has a history of doing the series already. While American Idol can be a relatively time-consuming gig, at the same time it does still leave enough room for you to record new music or do some touring.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, here is what one source had to say:

“A return from the past is on the cards … J.Lo will be asked to come back. When people come back, things work… people like nostalgia, and people like Jen. It would be a big get to get her back.”

People absolutely do like nostalgia, but could the show also go with someone a little more surprising? Of course, doing that alone is a little bit of a mixed bag; take when the show decided to experiment with Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj on the panel, and that ended up being a total mess.

We don’t expect that a new judge is going to be revealed until we get around to the summer, so our advice is to just exercise a little bit of patience for the time being. We’ll see what happens from here on out — so why not go ahead and enjoy the rest of the season?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun right now.

