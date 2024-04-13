Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 10 spoilers: Ava Fest returns

Next week on Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 10, we are going to have a chance to see another Ava Fest! Are you excited?

One of the things that we really should say about this story first and foremost is quite simple: We love that we’re getting a chance to revisit this story after a good while, given that comedies in general can establish some really great traditions. Think in terms of Friends in Thanksgiving, or the Halloween Heist plots that we had on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Now, we’re still a little too early into this show to know whether or not this is going to be a permanent thing, but it is certainly something that we’re happy to explore further! Ava feels the pressure of what’s ahead for her, but a part of that could prove fun!

Below, you can check out the full Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 10 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

Ava Fest is back, and with the help of the teachers, Ava’s set on outdoing last year by any means necessary. After Janine accepts the offer for a full-time position at the district, she just has to check off one last thing to make it official.

Are we officially in the “home stretch” of the season yet?

It is a little bit early to say that and yet, it certainly feels that way at the moment. We are clearly going to be building to some big-time stuff over the course of the next few weeks, and it is our hope that there are at least a few revelations. We 100% don’t need to see the show fundamentally change everything about itself, but we do tend to think that every season benefits from being at least a tiny bit different from what we saw in the past.

