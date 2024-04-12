Mary & George season 1 episode 3 spoilers: New challenges

As you prepare to check out Mary & George season 1 episode 3 on Starz next week, what stories can you expect to see stand out?

For starters, we should note that the title here is “Not So Much By Love As By Awe,” and that is in itself somewhat of a microcosm of the story as a whole. We know that this show is very much themed around deception and manipulation of feelings. It is, by and large, what George has been brought up to do for the vast majority of his life! That is going to be a pretty significant component throughout everything the remainder of the season … and we just hope you’re ready for more drama as a result of that.

Below, you can see the full Mary & George season 1 episode 3 synopsis with some other information all about what lies ahead:

With Somerset keeping George on the backfoot, Mary must find a way to make allies fast and overcome the Somersets or risk losing everything. Meanwhile, Francis Bacon senses an opportunity to influence George.

Is Francis going to find some success in that? Well, it remains to be seen! We do think a lot of this show is really about social politics and characters trying to make the best (or worst) out of any given situation. It is going to be messy, not that this should be much of a shock to anyone out there. This is a world where a lot of messy things happen! We just hope that we’re going to be seeing some substantial progress, especially since this is not an incredibly long series.

Also, if you love Mary & George so far, remember to spread the word! There is not, after all, all that much in the way of buzz out there about it at the moment.

What do you most want to see moving into Mary & George season 1 episode 3 on Starz?

Is there anything that you most want to see regarding the story? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







