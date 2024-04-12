The Golden Bachelor: Gerry Turner, Theresa Nist to divorce

Many months after their season filmed (and a few following their wedding), The Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are done.

In an interview on Good Morning America, the couple indicated that they made the decision to divorce primarily due to the fact that both of them were extremely close to their families — and neither one of them wanted to necessarily move away:

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to — dissolve our marriage.”

Nist seemed to understand the disappointment that this news may bring, and she made it clear that she did not want to make anyone sad who felt hopeful thanks to their romance:

“We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope … We want none of that to change for anybody.”

What this breakup does really do above all else is expose one of the potential flaws in the “Golden” version of the franchise. With the flagship Bachelor / Bachelorette shows, there is a certain amount of malleability that you can get courtesy of some of the leads. There is a real freedom to travel when you are younger, and you don’t have your life anywhere near as established. Here, lives are a lot more solid. One of the reasons we thought about when it comes to Leslie (Gerry’s runner-up) is that with them both being in the midwest, it could be easier to figure out.

Alas, this is where we are now — and we do hope that Gerry and Theresa each do find happiness down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

