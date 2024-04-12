Franklin season 1 episode 4 air date: What lies ahead?

Following the first three episodes today on Apple TV+, what can you expect to see on Franklin season 1 episode 4? When will it air?

First and foremost, let’s do our best to describe the show, in the event you have not heard about it already. Michael Douglas plays the title character and while it may be easy to call this a straight-up biopic, it is also a little more complicated than that. It is actually based more on a particularly important part of Franklin’s life. The synopsis below makes that clear:

In December 1776, Benjamin Franklin is world famous for his electrical experiments. But his passion and power are put to the test when he embarks on a secret mission to France — with the fate of American independence hanging in the balance.

As for what the schedule is going to look like moving forward, let’s just say that Apple is shifting over to a weekly rollout moving forward. This is something that they do with the bulk of their shows, so we can’t quite say that it would be that much of a stunner that they are doing it here. The next episode (coming on April 19) is titled “Small Revenge.” Want to know more? Then check out the attached synopsis:

Franklin pays back an insult — and receives the favor of a king. A new lover catches his eye, and an old rival turns up to thwart him.

How many episodes are we going to get this season?

Think eight, which is what makes things so crazy. By the end of next week, we are going to be at the halfway point! That means that there’s going to be a lot jammed into the final episodes, so let’s just hope that we get to see some different sides to Benjamin Franklin beyond what we’ve seen in the history books over the years.

