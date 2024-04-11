The Night Manager renewed for season 2, season 3!

Here is some news that we certainly did not expect to get today, but we very much welcome: The Night Manager is coming back!

Today, the folks over at BBC One confirmed that they are bringing back the spy series for not just a second season, but a third, as well! Not only that, but the show will now be a collaboration with Prime Video, which means that there is a sizable streaming home here, as well. Tom Hiddleston is once again back as Jonathan Pine, and he and Hugh Laurie will both return as executive producers.

While many details about the show’s future remain to be seen, we can at least say that the new season will be set a whole eight years after the events of season 1.

In a statement, here is some of what Hiddleston had to say about a big return:

“The first series of The Night Manager was one of the most creatively fulfilling projects I have ever worked on. The depth, range and complexity of Jonathan Pine was, and remains, a thrilling prospect. I’m so looking forward to reuniting with Simon and Stephen Cornwell, David Farr and Stephen Garrett, and to working with Georgi Banks-Davies to tell the next chapter of our story. I can’t wait.”

Meanwhile, Farr (who is the writer on the series) added the following:

“John le Carré’s work has long been an inspiration to me and working closely with him on Season 1 was an honour and a pleasure. I did not tread lightly into extending The Night Manager beyond the original book, but an idea came to me a couple of years ago which felt truthful to that unique world of dark corners and shady identities. No one marries the suspense of espionage with a deep exploration of the human soul quite like le Carré. I hope that in some way we can pay homage to his uneasy genius in this new exploration. I am thrilled to be working again with Tom Hiddleston, Stephen Garrett and The Ink Factory team, and to be welcoming the brilliant director Georgi Banks-Davies into our ranks.”

