Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight, 4/11/24?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? After a week off, is it back along with SVU and Organized Crime?

Well, there’s no need to drag this out — let’s share the good news! The franchise is going to be back with new episodes in just a matter of hours, and we tend to think that there will be some big stuff across the board. After all, on Organized Crime you are going to get another window into the super-complicated Stabler family. Meanwhile, Mariska Hargitay is directing SVU. These should be three solid hours of TV, and the great news is that there is so much more coming on the other side, as well.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and share the details below, provided that you have not seen them already…

Law & Order season 23 episode 9, “Family Ties” – 04/11/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a congressman’s aide is found dead after testifying in a corruption case, Shaw and Riley discover the suspect may be someone close to home. As Price solidifies his case against the defendant, Baxter proposes they go after an accomplice as well. TV-14

SVU season 25 episode 9, “Children of Wolves” – 04/11/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : A teenager found unconscious in the park leads to a missing persons investigation. Benson must help Noah come to terms with the past when he questions the origins of his birth. Directed by Mariska Hargitay. TV-14

Organized Crime season 4 episode 9, “Semper Fi” – 04/11/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Stabler leans into his military network to search for the source of a Middle Eastern heroin pipeline making its way to the U.S. Joe Jr. takes drastic action when his brothers try to stage an intervention. Reyes returns to the squad. TV-14

We do hope that at some point soon, Stabler gets a little more peace within his family — and also, that we get a season 5 renewal of this show! It is the only one currently facing a mysterious future.

Is there anything else that you want to see when it comes to Law & Order, SVU, and also Organized Crime?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







